Malaysia Masters 2023: China vs. Malaysia

Xinhua) 09:25, May 24, 2023

China's Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang (L) compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Wong Fok Loy/Xinhua)

China's Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang (R) compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Leong Huey Mun/Xinhua)

China's Ren Xiangyu (R)/Tan Qiang compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Wong Fok Loy/Xinhua)

China's Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang (R) compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Wong Fok Loy/Xinhua)

China's Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang (R) compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Wong Fok Loy/Xinhua)

China's Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang (R) compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Leong Huey Mun/Xinhua)

Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin/ Teo Ee Yi (L) compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match against China's Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Leong Huey Mun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)