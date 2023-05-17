Highlights of BWF Sudirman Cup

Xinhua) 13:49, May 17, 2023

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China compete during the women's doubles match against Jin Yujia/Wong Jia Ying Crystal of Singapore of the Group A match between China and Singapore at BWF Sudirman Cup in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Jin Yujia (top)/Wong Jia Ying Crystal of Singapore compete during the women's doubles match against Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China of the Group A match between China and Singapore at BWF Sudirman Cup in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Wang Chang/Liang Weikeng (R) of China compete during the men's doubles match against Kwek Jun Liang Andy/Loh Kean Hean of Singapore of the Group A match between China and Singapore at BWF Sudirman Cup in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Kwek Jun Liang Andy (front)/Loh Kean Hean of Singapore compete during the men's doubles match against Wang Chang/Liang Weikeng of China of the Group A match between China and Singapore at BWF Sudirman Cup in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Wang Chang/Liang Weikeng (L) of China celebrate during the men's doubles match against Kwek Jun Liang Andy/Loh Kean Hean of Singapore of the Group A match between China and Singapore at BWF Sudirman Cup in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Nour Ahmed Youssri of Egypt hits a return during the women's singles match against Line Christophersen of Denmark of group A match between Egypt and Denmark at BWF Sudirman Cup in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Line Christophersen of Denmark celebrates during the women's singles match against Nour Ahmed Youssri of Egypt of group A match between Egypt and Denmark at BWF Sudirman Cup in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

