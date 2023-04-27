China's Zheng/Huang reach last 16 at Badminton Asia Championships

Xinhua) 15:01, April 27, 2023

DUBAI, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong advanced to the mixed doubles last 16 after breezing past Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Chasinee Korepap of Thailand at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships here on Wednesday.

Zheng and Huang demonstrated their dominance on the court, winning 21-13, 21-4 in just 23 minutes. The tournament's top seeds will face Singaporean duo Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica in the round of 16.

In the women's doubles, top seeds Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China overcame Malaysian pair Ng Qi Xuan and Teoh Le Xuan 21-3, 21-10, while their compatriots Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu, and Li Yijing and Luo Xumin also reached the last 16 in straight games.

China's Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi, Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang, and Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang advanced to the men's doubles second round, while He Jiting and Zhou Haodong fell 21-16, 21-18 to top-seeded Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.

In the men's singles, China's Lu Guangzu eliminated Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 21-12, 21-16. Li Shifeng defeated South Korean shuttler Jeon Hyeok-jin 21-10, 21-18. Shi Yuqi advanced through a walkover in his first-round encounter against top seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

Olympic champion Chen Yufei cruised to a 21-11, 21-7 victory over Sim Yu-jin of South Korea, leading her teammates He Bingjiao, Wang Zhiyi, and Han Yue into the women's singles last 16.

