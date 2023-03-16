China's Feng/Huang suffer season's first defeat at All England Badminton Open

Xinhua) 11:19, March 16, 2023

LONDON, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping suffered their first loss this season as they failed to reach the mixed doubles second round of the All England Badminton Open in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Feng and Huang, who only teamed up at the end of last year, had been unstoppable as they clinched the titles of the Indonesia Masters, Thailand Masters and German Open in a row. But the Chinese pair's winning streak was snapped unexpectedly by Ye Hong-wei and Lee Chia-hsin of Chinese Taipei, who advanced into the second round 21-15, 21-16.

Huang, 28, clinched the Olympic title with Wang Yilyu in Tokyo. With Wang struggling with injury and trying to recover his form, 22-year-old Feng was paired up with the seasoned Huang.

In the men's singles, Japanese veteran Kento Momota was beaten by Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 23-21, 21-15.

Two-time world champion Momota said he had given it all in the match, but the 21-year-old Thai pushed himself forward in the 61-minute encounter.

Vitidsarn will lock horns with China's Shi Yuqi in the last 16 as Shi defeated Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 21-16 and 21-11.

Shi's teammate Li Shifeng enjoyed an easy win against Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, China, who retired with a leg injury after losing the first game and trailing by 8-1 in the second.

Ng had beaten Li in the final of last week's German Open, but picked up an Achilles tendon injury in the hard-fought battle.

In the women's singles, Zhang Yiman of China outclassed India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu 21-17, 21-11 in the opening round. Zhang will meet teammate He Bingjiao on Thursday as the fifth seed came from behind to see off the U.S.'s Iris Wang 17-21, 21-17, 21-6.

