China's Feng/Huang win mixed doubles title at badminton's German Open

Xinhua) 11:50, March 13, 2023

MULHEIM AN DER RUHR, Germany, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping overwhelmed Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun of South Korea 21-4, 21-15 to claim the mixed doubles title here on Sunday at the 2023 BWF German Open.

Despite having been paired together for less than one year, Olympic champion Huang and former junior world champion Feng delivered a stable performance to take their third title this season.

"We are feeling really great to win our third title. It's always interesting to discover problems and overcome difficulties during a game. It's a good thing to know how to improve ourselves," said Huang.

Discussing the upcoming World Championships and Olympic qualifications, the Chinese pair told Xinhua that they hadn't thought that far ahead.

"The World Championships will be in August and there are many tournaments before that. We want to play well in every tournament," said Huang.

"It's normal for every player to experience ups and downs. I demand a lot of myself and I'm always hungry for victories," the 27-year-old added.

In the men's singles final, Angus Ng Ka Long from Hong Kong, China edged China's Li Shifeng 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 to claim his first title in three years.

Li praised Ng for his superior mentality and quality, especially during the second and the third games.

"I was a bit rushed at some key points and sometimes I didn't have enough patience. I had chances to seal the game but the result was not satisfying," said the 23-year-old.

Top-seeded Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated second seed An Se-young of South Korea 21-11, 21-14 to claim the women's singles title.

In an all-South Korean men's doubles final, Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho edged Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae 21-19, 18-21, 21-19.

In the women's doubles final, top-seeded duo Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan lost to eighth seed Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee of South Korea 21-19, 21-15.

