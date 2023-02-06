Highlights of mixed doubles final at Thailand Masters 2023

Xinhua) 14:38, February 06, 2023

Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping (L) of China pose with their trophy after the awarding ceremony of the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung of South Korea at the Thailand Masters 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping (L) of China compete during the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung of South Korea at the Thailand Masters 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping (R) of China celebrate after the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung of South Korea at the Thailand Masters 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

