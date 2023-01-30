Chinese shuttlers win two titles at Indonesia Masters

Huang Dongping (L) and Feng Yanzhe of China pose after winning the 2023 Indonesia Masters mixed doubles final in Jakarta, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers collected two gold medals on Sunday at the 2023 Indonesia Masters.

Women's doubles pair Liu Shengshu and Zhang Shuxian beat the Japanese duo of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 22-20, 21-19 in a match full of long rallies, which tested the nerves and stamina of both pairs.

Zhang Shuxian (L) and Liu Shengshu of China pose after winning the Indonesia Masters women's doubles final. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

"This is the first time for us to compete as a pair, and surprisingly we've made this far. Originally, we wanted to use this tournament to learn from more senior players," Zhang said after the final.

Zhang was formerly paired with Zheng Yu, with the duo reaching No. 4 in the world. Her current partner Liu, 18, is the reigning world junior champion in both women's and mixed doubles categories.

In the mixed doubles, China's Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping beat their compatriots Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin in a tough three-game set.

Feng Yanzhe (Top L) and Huang Dongping compete against Jiang Zhenbang (Bottom L) and Wei Yaxin during the mixed doubles final. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

"I'm very happy to win this game. When I first paired up with Huang, I was quite surprised and nervous since she has won an Olympic gold medal," said Feng.

The 2023 Indonesia Masters was held at the Istora Senayan stadium in the country's capital Jakarta, with total prize money for the event amounting to 420,000 U.S. dollars.

