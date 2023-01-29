Highlights of Indonesia Masters 2023

Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue (L) of France compete during the mixed doubles semifinal match against Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Feng Yanzhe (2nd R)/Huang Dongping (2nd L) of China compete during the mixed doubles semifinal match against Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue of France at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping (R) of China compete during the mixed doubles semifinal match against Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue of France at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping (R) of China react during the mixed doubles semifinal match against Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue of France at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue (L) of France compete during the mixed doubles semifinal match against Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

He Jiting (L)/Zhou Haodong of China compete during the men's doubles semifinal match against their teammates Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

He Jiting/Zhou Haodong (top L) of China compete during the men's doubles semifinal match against their teammates Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

He Jiting (front)/Zhou Haodong of China celebrate after winning the men's doubles semifinal match against their teammates Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

