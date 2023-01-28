In pics: mixed doubles second round match at Indonesia Masters 2023

Feng Yanzhe (L)/Huang Dongping of China compete during the mixed doubles second round match against Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari of Indonesia at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Rinov Rivaldy (R)/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari of Indonesia compete during the mixed doubles second round match against Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at Indonesia at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

