Highlights of Malaysia Open 2023

Xinhua) 09:39, January 14, 2023

Japan's Nishimoto Kenta hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Japan's Nishimoto Kenta at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (R) compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal match against China's Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Liu Yuchen (L)/Ou Xuanyi compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal match against India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi (R) compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal match against India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Japan's Yamaguchi Akane hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Japan's Yamaguchi Akane at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan (L) compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match against China's Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Li Wenmei (L) /Liu Xuanxuan compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match against China's Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu (L) compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match against China's Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

