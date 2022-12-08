Highlights of BWF World Tour Finals 2022

Xinhua) 09:31, December 08, 2022

He Bingjiao of China hits a return to Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei during the women's singles Group B match at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China compete against Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu of China during the women's doubles Group B match at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Zhang Shuxian (R)/Zheng Yu of China compete against Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China during the women's doubles Group B match at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Chen Qingchen (front)/Jia Yifan of China compete against Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu of China during the women's doubles Group B match at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

