Highlights of French Open 2022 badminton tournament
Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Mathias Christiansen/Alexandra Boje of Denmark at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)
Zheng Siwei (L)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Mathias Christiansen/Alexandra Boje of Denmark at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)
Mathias Christiansen (R)/Alexandra Boje compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Mathias Christiansen/Alexandra Boje of Denmark at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)
He Bingjiao of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)
Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against He Bingjiao of China at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)
Prannoy Haseena Sunil competes during the men's singles round of 16 match between Lu Guangzu of China and Prannoy Haseena Sunil of India at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)
Lu Guangzu competes during the men's singles round of 16 match between Lu Guangzu of China and Prannoy Haseena Sunil of India at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)
Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan compete during the women's doubles round of 16 match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Supissara Paewsampran/Puttita Supajirakul of Thailand at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)
