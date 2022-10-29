In pics: French Open 2022 badminton tournament

Xinhua) 10:20, October 29, 2022

Zheng Siwei(R)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kaneko Yuki/Matsutomo Misaki of Japan at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)

Kaneko Yuki(L)/Matsutomo Misaki compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kaneko Yuki/Matsutomo Misaki of Japan at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)

Zheng Siwei(L)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kaneko Yuki/Matsutomo Misaki of Japan at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)

Kaneko Yuki(L)/Matsutomo Misaki compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kaneko Yuki/Matsutomo Misaki of Japan at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)

Zheng Siwei(top)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kaneko Yuki/Matsutomo Misaki of Japan at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)

Kaneko Yuki(L)/Matsutomo Misaki compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kaneko Yuki/Matsutomo Misaki of Japan at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)

Zheng Siwei(L)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kaneko Yuki/Matsutomo Misaki of Japan at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)

Zheng Siwei(R)/Huang Yaqiong react during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kaneko Yuki/Matsutomo Misaki of Japan at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)

Zheng Siwei(top)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kaneko Yuki/Matsutomo Misaki of Japan at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)