Highlights of BWF Australian Open 2022

Xinhua) 09:35, November 21, 2022

Zhang Shuxian (R) and Zheng Yu of China compete during the women's doubles final match of BWF Australian Open 2022 against Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuxian (1st R) and Zheng Yu (2nd R) of China clap hands with Benyapa Aimsaard (1st L)/Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand after the women's doubles final match of BWF Australian Open 2022 in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuxian (L) and Zheng Yu of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's doubles final match of BWF Australian Open 2022 against Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Zhang Shuxian (2nd R)/Zheng Yu (1st R) of China and Benyapa Aimsaard (1st L)/Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's doubles final match of BWF Australian Open 2022 in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Zhang Shuxian (L) and Zheng Yu of China compete during women's doubles final match of BWF Australian Open 2022 against Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi (R) of China celebrate during the awarding ceremony of men's doubles final match of BWF Australian Open 2022 against Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi (1st R) of China compete during men's doubles final match of BWF Australian Open 2022 against Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Shi Yuqi of China competes during the men's singles final match of BWF Australian Open 2022 against Lu Guangzu of China in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Lu Guangzu of China competes during the men's singles final match of BWF Australian Open 2022 against Shi Yuqi of China in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Shi Yuqi (L) of China poses with coach Sun Jun after men's singles final match of BWF Australian Open 2022 against Lu Guangzu of China in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Shi Yuqi of China hits a return during the men's singles final match of BWF Australian Open 2022 against Lu Guangzu of China in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Lu Guangzu of China hits a return during the men's singles final match of BWF Australian Open 2022 against Shi Yuqi of China in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)