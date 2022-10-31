China takes two titles at badminton French Open

Xinhua) 15:04, October 31, 2022

He Bingjiao of China hits a return during the women's singles final against Carolina Marin of Spain at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2022. (Photo by Tang Shi/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's He Bingjiao and the pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong took the women's singles and mixed doubles titles respectively at badminton's 2022 French Open on Sunday.

He overcame an early scare to beat Spain's Carolina Marin 16-21, 21-9, 22-20 in her final.

"I lost to my opponent in the last couple of matches, but today it was my turn to win," He said.

In the mixed doubles final, Zheng and Huang edged past Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands 21-16, 14-21, 22-20.

"Every match makes us stronger, even when things get tense, we believe we can win," said Zheng.

Elsewhere, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark defeated compatriot Rasmus Gemke to win the men's singles title. Malaysian pair Tan Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan claimed the women's doubles title, and India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the men's doubles.

