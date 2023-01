In pics: Malaysia Open 2023

Xinhua) 14:30, January 13, 2023

China's Zhao Junpeng competes during the men's singles round of 16 match against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew competes during the men's singles round of 16 match against China's Zhao Junpeng at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan competes during the women's singles round of 16 match against Japan's Yamaguchi Akane at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Malaysia's Go Pei Kee (R)/Teoh Mei Xing compete during the women's doubles round of 16 match against China's Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Zhang Shuxian (L)/Zheng Yu compete during the women's doubles round of 16 match against Malaysia's Go Pei Kee/Teoh Mei Xing at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan compete during the women's doubles round of 16 match against Indonesia's Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Du Yue (R)/Xia Yuting compete during the women's doubles round of 16 match against teammates Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu (R) compete during the women's doubles round of 16 match against Malaysia's Go Pei Kee/Teoh Mei Xing at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against China's Han Yue at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Wang Zhiyi hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping (L) compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match against South Korea's Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match against Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat/Lai Shevon Jemie at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

China's Liu Yuchen (L)/Ou Xuanyi compete during the men's doubles round of 16 match against Malaysia's Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Liang Weikeng (R)/Wang Chang compete during the men's doubles round of 16 match against Indonesia's Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)