In pics: men's doubles final match at Malaysia Open 2023

Xinhua) 10:20, January 16, 2023

China's Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (front) compete during the men's doubles final match against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian/ Muhammad Rian Ardianto at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Indonesia's Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (R) compete during the men's doubles final match against China's Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

China's Liang Weikeng (R) /Wang Chang compete during the men's doubles final match against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian/ Muhammad Rian Ardianto at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Indonesia's Fajar Alfian (front) /Muhammad Rian Ardianto compete during the men's doubles final match against China's Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (R) compete during the men's doubles final match against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian/ Muhammad Rian Ardianto at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Indonesia's Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (R) compete during the men's doubles final match against China's Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Liang Weikeng (L)/Wang Chang compete during the men's doubles final match against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian/ Muhammad Rian Ardianto at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Indonesia's Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (R) compete during the men's doubles final match against China's Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Liang Weikeng (1st L)/Wang Chang (2nd L) and Indonesia's Fajar Alfian (1st R)/Muhammad Rian Ardianto pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the men's doubles at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Indonesia's Fajar Alfian (R)/Muhammad Rian Ardianto pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the men's doubles at Malaysia Open 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

