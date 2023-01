In pics: quarterfinal matches at Indonesia Masters 2023

Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping (L) of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Jafar Hidayatullah/Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata of Indonesia and Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Feng Yanzhe(R)/Huang Dongping of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Jafar Hidayatullah/Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata of Indonesia and Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Jafar Hidayatullah/Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata(L) of Indonesia compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Jafar Hidayatullah/Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata of Indonesia and Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Feng Yanzhe(L)/Huang Dongping of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Jafar Hidayatullah/Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata of Indonesia and Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Jafar Hidayatullah(R)/Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata of Indonesia compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Jafar Hidayatullah/Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata of Indonesia and Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Feng Yanzhe(L)/Huang Dongping of China react during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Jafar Hidayatullah/Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata of Indonesia and Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan and Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, China at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan and Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, China at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Ng Ka Long Angus (top) of Hong Kong, China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan and Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, China at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan and Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, China at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan and Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, China at Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

