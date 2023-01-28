Chinese shuttlers reach semifinals in all categories at Indonesia Masters

JAKARTA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers delivered another convincing performance at the 2023 Indonesia Masters here on Friday as they advanced into semifinals in all categories on Friday.

In a tough battle against home favorites Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, China's Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi won 11-21, 21-13, 25-23 in front of a loud home crowd in just over an hour to reach the men's doubles semifinal, facing compatriots He Jiting and Zhou Haodong, who beat Malaysian pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles, Shi Yuqi bested his countryman Lu Guangzu 21-10, 21-17 and is now scheduled to face Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

Women's doubles pair Liu Shengshu and Zhang Shuxian defeated compatriots Tan Ning and Xia Yuting in three sets to face Thai duo Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, who knocked out Indonesian duo Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti in a thrilling three-set battle.

In the women's singles, China's Wang Zhiyi smashed Pornpawee Chochuwong from Thailand 21-12, 21-6. She will vie against South Korea's An Se-young for a berth in the final.

Meanwhile, her compatriot Han Yue defeated Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 19-21, 21-8, 21-16 and will now face Spain's Carolina Marin.

Two pairs of Chinese players in the mixed doubles have also made it to the semifinals. The first pair is Jiang Zhenbang and his partner Wei Yaxin, who knocked out their compatriots Wang Yilyu and Du Yue by 21-11, 21-15. The duo will face Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo of Japan.

Fellow Chinese pair Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping defeated Indonesia's Jafar Hidayatullah and Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata 21-13, 21-13. Feng and Huang will compete against France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue in the semifinal.

The 2023 Indonesia Masters started on Tuesday and will end on Sunday at the Istora Senayan stadium in the country's capital Jakarta, with total prize money for the event amounting to 420,000 U.S. dollars.

