Chinese shuttlers make three finals at Indonesia Masters

Xinhua) 10:04, January 29, 2023

JAKARTA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's shuttlers progressed to the finals in three events at the Indonesia Masters here on Saturday.

He Jiting and Zhou Haodong will face home favorites Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in men's doubles final on Sunday after outclassing compatriots Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi 21-14, 21-16.

Meanwhile, women's doubles pair Liu Shengshu and Zhang Shuxian will take on Japanese duo Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota after defeating Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-11, 21-9.

In the mixed doubles, Chinese pair Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping overcame France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 21-13, 21-19 and will face compatriots Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin for the title.

The 2023 Indonesia Masters started on Tuesday and will end on Sunday at the Istora Senayan stadium in the country's capital Jakarta, with total prize money amounting to 420,000 U.S. dollars.

