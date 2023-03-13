Yonex German Open 2023: mixed doubles final match
Feng Yanzhe (R)/Huang Dongping compete during the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at the Yonex German Open 2023 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Feng Yanzhe (L)/Huang Dongping compete during the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at the Yonex German Open 2023 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Feng Yanzhe (R)/Huang Dongping celebrate scoring during the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at the Yonex German Open 2023 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Feng Yanzhe (L)/Huang Dongping celebrate after winning the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at the Yonex German Open 2023 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Kim Won Ho (L)/Jeong Na Eun compete during the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at the Yonex German Open 2023 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Kim Won Ho (L)/Jeong Na Eun react during the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at the Yonex German Open 2023 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Feng Yanzhe (1st L)/Huang Dongping (2nd L) and Kim Won Ho (1st R)/Jeong Na Eun (2nd R) react after the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at the Yonex German Open 2023 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Feng Yanzhe (1st L)/Huang Dongping (2nd L) and Kim Won Ho (1st R)/Jeong Na Eun (2nd R) pose during the medal ceremony of mixed doubles at the Yonex German Open 2023 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Feng Yanzhe (L)/Huang Dongping pose during the medal ceremony after the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at the Yonex German Open 2023 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
