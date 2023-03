Zheng Siwei, Huang Yaqiong win gold of mixed doubles at All England Open Badminton Championships

Xinhua) 13:27, March 20, 2023

Zheng Siwei (L)/Huang Yaqiong of China celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final match against Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung of South Korea at All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Birmingham, Britain, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zheng Siwei (L)/Huang Yaqiong of China celebrate after the mixed doubles final match against Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung of South Korea at All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Birmingham, Britain, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zheng Siwei (front)/Huang Yaqiong of China compete during the mixed doubles final match against Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung of South Korea at All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Birmingham, Britain, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Seo Seung Jae (L)/Chae Yu Jung of South Korea react during the mixed doubles final match against Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China at All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Birmingham, Britain, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

