China's Chen/Jia reach quarterfinals at Badminton Asia Championships

Xinhua) 14:50, April 28, 2023

DUBAI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals by eliminating Indonesian pair Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships here on Thursday.

Tokyo Olympic silver medalists Chen and Jia finished the match comfortably 21-9, 21-11 in 30 minutes. They will meet Japanese duo Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in the quarterfinal on Friday.

However, two other Chinese pairs, Li Yijing and Luo Xumin, and Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu, lost their round-of-16 matches in the women's doubles.

Only one Chinese duo made it to the last eight in the men's doubles as Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang edged South Korean duo Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho 21-17, 19-21, 21-19. Their compatriots Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang, and Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi were both eliminated.

Mixed doubles top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China beat Singaporean Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica 21-13, 21-9. They were joined by teammates Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin in the final eight.

But Cheng Xing and Chen Fanghui fell 12-21, 22-20, 21-15 to Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie of Malaysia in the second round.

Third seed Chen Yufei cruised to a 21-15, 21-15 victory over Japan's Aya Ohori, reaching the women's singles quarterfinals with her compatriot He Bingjiao. Another Chinese shuttler Han Yue fell in straight games to eighth-seeded Pusarla Venkata Sindhu of India.

Lu Guangzu and Li Shifeng moved into the men's singles quarterfinals, while Shi Yuqi lost to Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong, China 21-18, 21-18.

