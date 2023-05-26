Chinese shuttlers advance to Malaysia Masters quarterfinals

Xinhua) 13:46, May 26, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Several Chinese shuttlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters on Thursday, following a string of victories on Day 3.

China's Weng Hongyang outplayed Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-19, 21-15 to enter the men's singles last eight, but Weng's compatriot Li Shifeng lost to India's Prannoy H.S. 21-13, 16-21, 11-21.

In the women's singles, China's Han Yue beat Hsu Wen-Chi of Chinese Taipei 21-16, 21-18, Wang Zhiyi bested Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 21-18, 22-20 and Zhang Yiman overcame South Korea's Kim Ga-eun 16-21, 21-15, 21-18.

China's mixed doubles shuttlers also delivered solid performances, with Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping beating Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia 23-21, 21-16, while their compatriots Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin outplayed the Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 16-21, 21-13, 21-14.

In the women's doubles, Japan's Matsuyama Nami and Shida Chiharu upset China's Li Wenmei and Liu Xuanxuan 21-16, 21-12.

The men's doubles saw Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia defeat China's He Jiting and Zhou Haodong 21-14, 21-13.

The Malaysia Masters runs from May 23 to 28 at the Axiata Arena.

