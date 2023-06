China wins men's doubles final at BWF Thailand Open 2023

Xinhua) 14:13, June 05, 2023

Liang Weikeng (R)/Wang Chang of China compete during the men's doubles final against Muhammad Shohibul Fikri/Bagas Maulana of Indonesia at the BWF Thailand Open 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Liang Weikeng (L)/Wang Chang of China attend the awarding ceremony after winning the men's doubles final against Muhammad Shohibul Fikri/Bagas Maulana of Indonesia at the BWF Thailand Open 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Liang Weikeng (L)/Wang Chang of China celebrate winning the men's doubles final against Muhammad Shohibul Fikri/Bagas Maulana of Indonesia at the BWF Thailand Open 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

