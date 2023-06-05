Chinese shuttlers to vie for two titles at badminton's Thailand Open

Liang Weikeng (R)/Wang Chang of China compete during the men's doubles semifinal against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia at the BWF Thailand Open 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, June 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

BANGKOK, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China's He Bingjiao advanced to the women's singles final, while her compatriots Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang kept their men's doubles title hunt alive at badminton's Thailand Open here on Saturday.

Third-seeded He took a 21-13, 21-18 victory over Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark, and will challenge top seed An Se-young of South Korea on Sunday.

Liang and Wang extended their perfect record against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, beating the Indonesian duo 21-13, 21-19 in 32 minutes. The Chinese shuttlers will face another Indonesian pair, Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana, in the final.

Lee Cheuk Yiu, from China's Hong Kong, defeated France's Toma Junior Popov and will face home favorite Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles final.

Both women's doubles and mixed doubles finals will feature rivalries between South Korean and Thai pairs.

Liang Weikeng (L)/Wang Chang of China react during the men's doubles semifinal against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia at the BWF Thailand Open 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, June 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

He Bingjiao of China celebrates during the women's singles semifinal against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark at the BWF Thailand Open 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, June 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

He Bingjiao of China hits a return during the women's singles semifinal against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark at the BWF Thailand Open 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, June 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark hits a return during the women's singles semifinal against He Bingjiao of China at the BWF Thailand Open 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, June 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

