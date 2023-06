China's Zheng, Huang claim mixed doubles title at 2023 Indonesia Open

Xinhua) 10:20, June 19, 2023

Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong of China pose during the awarding ceremony after winning the mixed doubles final match against Watanabe Yuta/Higashino Arisa of Japan at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong pose during the awarding ceremony after winning the mixed doubles final match against Watanabe Yuta/Higashino Arisa of Japan at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Photo by Veri Sanovri/Xinhua)

Zheng Siwei (L, top)/Huang Yaqiong (R, top) of China compete during the mixed doubles final match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Watanabe Yuta/Higashino Arisa of Japan at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Zheng Siwei (L)/Huang Yaqiong of China celebrate after winning the mixed doubles final match against Watanabe Yuta/Higashino Arisa of Japan at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Zheng Siwei (L)/Huang Yaqiong of China react during the mixed doubles final match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Watanabe Yuta/Higashino Arisa of Japan at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Watanabe Yuta (top)/Higashino Arisa of Japan compete during the mixed doubles final match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Watanabe Yuta/Higashino Arisa of Japan at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Gold medalists Zheng Siwei (1st R)/Huang Yaqiong (2nd R) of China and silver medalists Watanabe Yuta (1st L)/Higashino Arisa of Japan attend the awarding ceremony for the mixed doubles final at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Zheng Siwei (top)/Huang Yaqiong of China compete during the mixed doubles final match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Watanabe Yuta/Higashino Arisa of Japan at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong of China compete during the mixed doubles final match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Watanabe Yuta/Higashino Arisa of Japan at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Gold medalists Zheng Siwei (1st R)/Huang Yaqiong (2nd R) of China and silver medalists Watanabe Yuta (1st L)/Higashino Arisa of Japan pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the mixed doubles final at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Gold medalists Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong of China pose during the awarding ceremony after winning the mixed doubles final match against Watanabe Yuta/Higashino Arisa of Japan at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

