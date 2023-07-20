We Are China

Chinese shuttlers shine on 2nd day of South Korea Open

Xinhua) 10:41, July 20, 2023

YEOSU, South Korea, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers staged a powerful performance here on Wednesday on the second day of South Korea Open 2023.

In the men's singles round of 32, Shi Yuqi breezed past Canada's Brian Yang 21-13, 21-15.

Lu Guangzu outplayed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 21-9, 17-21, 21-16, while Zhao Junpeng came from behind to beat Son Wan-ho of South Korea 17-21, 21-18, 21-17.

In the women's singles, Chen Yufei demolished Ashmita Chaliha of India 21-13, 21-12 to advance to round of 16, while He Bingjiao outclassed Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-19, 21-19.

In other action, Zhang Yiman beat India's Aakarshi Kashyap 21-12, 21-17, Han Yue edged past Aya Ohori of Japan 21-18, 25-23, and Wang Zhiyi tamed Kim Joo-eun of South Korea 21-11, 21-13.

In the mixed doubles, top seeds Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong swept Kyohei Yamashita/Naru Shinoya of Japan 21-3, 21-16 in a quick 29-minute match.

Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping won 21-17, 21-13 victory over Supak Jomkoh/Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand, while Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin smashed Kim Young-hyuk/Lee Yu-lim of South Korea 21-6, 21-13.

The men's doubles witnessed the loss of Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang to Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin 21-10, 16-21, 16-21.

The South Korea Open, which began on Tuesday, will run until Sunday at Jinnam Stadium.

