In pics: BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023

Xinhua) 09:41, July 22, 2023

Liang Weikeng(L)/Wang Chang of China compete during the men's doubles quarter finals against Kim Younghyuk/Wang Chan of South Korea at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Iwanaga Rin(L)/Nakanish Kie of Japan compete during the women's doubles quarter finals against Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Hu Lingfang(L)/Lin Xiaomin of Chinese Taipei compete during the women's doubles quarter finals against Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Lu Guangzu of China competes during the men's singles quarter finals against Shi Yuqi of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Zheng Siwei(L)/Huang Yaqiong of China compete during the mixed doubles quarter finals against Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Zhang Yiman of China competes during the women's singles quarter finals against Tai Tzuying of Chinese Taipei at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Zhang Shuxian(R)/Zheng Yu of China compete during the women's doubles quarter finals against Hu Lingfang/Lin Xiaomin of Chinese Taipei at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Iwanaga Rin/Nakanish Kie (front) of Japan compete during the women's doubles quarter finals against Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Jiang Zhenbang(R)/Wei Yaxin of China compete during the mixed doubles quarter finals against Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Kim Soyeong/Kong Heeyong(R) of South Korea compete during the women's doubles quarter finals against Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong(front) of China compete during the mixed doubles quarter finals against Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Li Wenmei(L)/Liu Xuanxuan of China compete during the women's doubles quarter finals against Kim Soyeong/Kong Heeyong of South Korea at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Tai Tzuying of Chinese Taipei competes during the women's singles quarter finals against Zhang Yiman of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

