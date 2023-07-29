In pics: Japan Open Badminton Championships 2023

Chen Qingchen (R)/Jia Yifan of China react during the women's doubles semifinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Fukushima Yuki/Hirota Sayaka of Japan at the Japan Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China compete during the women's doubles semifinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Fukushima Yuki/Hirota Sayaka of Japan at the Japan Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

