Highlights of badminton matches at Chengdu Universiade
Han Yue of China competes during the women's singles match against Lalinrat Chaiwan of Thailand in the Badminton Mixed Team Semifinal match between team China and team Thailand at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
Wang Zhengxing of China competes during the men's singles match against Saran Jamsri of Thailand in the Badminton Mixed Team Semifinal match between team China and team Thailand at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)
Wang Zhengxing of China reacts during the men's singles match against Saran Jamsri of Thailand in the Badminton Mixed Team Semifinal match between team China and team Thailand at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)
Wang Zhengxing of China competes during the men's singles match against Saran Jamsri of Thailand in the Badminton Mixed Team Semifinal match between team China and team Thailand at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
Han Yue (front) of China reacts during the women's singles match against Lalinrat Chaiwan of Thailand in the Badminton Mixed Team Semifinal match between team China and team Thailand at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
Han Yue of China competes during the women's singles match against Lalinrat Chaiwan of Thailand in the Badminton Mixed Team Semifinal match between team China and team Thailand at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)
