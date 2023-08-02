Highlights of badminton matches at Chengdu Universiade

Han Yue of China competes during the women's singles match against Lalinrat Chaiwan of Thailand in the Badminton Mixed Team Semifinal match between team China and team Thailand at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

He Jiting (L)/Du Yue of China competes during the mixed doubles match against Ruttanapak Oupthong/Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat of Thailand in the Badminton Mixed Team Semifinal match between team China and team Thailand at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Wang Zhengxing of China reacts during the men's singles match against Saran Jamsri of Thailand in the Badminton Mixed Team Semifinal match between team China and team Thailand at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Han Yue (front) of China reacts during the women's singles match against Lalinrat Chaiwan of Thailand in the Badminton Mixed Team Semifinal match between team China and team Thailand at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

