Chengdu Universiade | Chinese Taipei grabs gold in badminton mixed team event

Xinhua) 11:26, August 03, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Taipei notched a gold medal in the badminton mixed team event after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over China at the FISU World University Games here on Wednesday.

China won the silver medal, while the bronzes went to Malaysia and Thailand.

In the opening mixed doubles, China's He Jiting and Du Yue showcased their immense form to thrash their opponents Ye Hong-wei and Lee Chia-hsin of Chinese Taipei 21-11, 21-12, hoping to motivate their teammates in the following matches.

"The first point was crucial for both sides, so we wanted to do well. The spectators were very enthusiastic, which made us very excited," said He.

In the following men's singles, Wang Zhengxing lost to world No. 24 Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei 22-20, 21-17, while Han Yue of China displayed her stable performances to win the women's singles over Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-6.

During the men's doubles, China's Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang failed to beat their opponents Lee Fang-chih and Ye Hong-wei, losing the full-set thriller 21-16, 18-21, 21-14.

In the women's doubles, the Chinese pair Li Wenmei and Liu Xuanxuan saved six championship points but still could not stop Lee Chia-hsin and Teng Chun-hsun of Chinese Taipei, losing 21-12, 27-25 for the top honor.

