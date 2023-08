National Fitness Day: Badminton

09:41, August 09, 2023 By Li Meiyu, Shen Yuhuan, Wang Can, Ha Jung Mi, Gao Zehong ( People's Daily Online

August 8 marks China's 15th National Fitness Day, a tradition that calls on people to engage in fitness activities as part of the country's campaign to promote health.

Badminton is easy to learn.

The rules are straightforward, and all you need are two rackets and a shuttlecock.

That's why more and more people like to play it.

