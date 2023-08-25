Highlights of BWF World Championships 2023

Xinhua) 14:38, August 25, 2023

Shi Yuqi of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Ng Ka Long Angus of China's Hong Kong at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Ng Ka Long Angus of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Shi Yuqi of China at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Shi Yuqi of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Ng Ka Long Angus of China's Hong Kong at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Shi Yuqi of China celebrates during the men's singles round of 16 match against Ng Ka Long Angus of China's Hong Kong at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yufei of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yufei of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yufei of China celebrates after the women's singles round of 16 match against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Wang Zhiyi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against He Bingjiao of China at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Wang Zhiyi of China reacts during the women's singles round of 16 match against He Bingjiao of China at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Wang Zhiyi (R) of China greets her compatriot He Bingjiao during the women's singles round of 16 match at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

