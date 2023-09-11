In pics: women's doubles final at 2023 China Open badminton tournament

September 11, 2023

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (R) of China compete during the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (R) of South Korea compete during the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Chen Qingchen (R)/Jia Yifan of China compete during the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (R) of South Korea compete during the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China react during the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (R) of South Korea compete during the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (R) of South Korea react during the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China react during the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (R) of China react during the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Chen Qingchen (R)/Jia Yifan of China react during the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (R) of China react during the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (R) of China celebrate after the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Gold medalists Chen Qingchen (1st R)/Jia Yifan (2nd R) of China and silver medalists Baek Ha Na (2nd L)/Lee So Hee of South Korea pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Gold medalists Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (L) of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's doubles final between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea at the 2023 China Open badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

