Chinese shuttlers win 3 titles in badminton China Masters

Xinhua) 08:46, November 27, 2023

Liang Weikeng (1st R)/Wang Chang (2nd R) of China compete in the men's doubles final against Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of India at the China Masters Badminton Tournament 2023 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang won the thrilling men's doubles final to make it three victories on the final day for the hosts at the BWF China Masters.

SHENZHEN, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- World No.1 pair Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang of China escaped late scares to defeat India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in three sets to claim the men's doubles title at the 2023 BWF China Masters here on Sunday.

Liang and Wang showed their determination and mettle, converting on their seventh match point to win the final set 21-19. Liang and Wang took the first set 21-19 before their Indian counterparts leveled by taking the second 21-18.

"We had made full preparations before the match because we knew our opponents were strong," Liang said.

The men's doubles victory capped a remarkable day for the host nation, which also won the women's singles and mixed doubles.

China's Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong only needed 31 minutes to ease past Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-jung of South Korea 21-10, 21-11 to win the mixed doubles title, their sixth title of this season.

"It was a little surprise for me that we won over some strong pairs more easily than expected," Zheng said.

The women's singles title went to Chen Yufei, who beat fellow Chinese shuttler Han Yue in the final. Reigning Olympic champion Chen lost the first game 18-21, but came back to level by taking the second 21-4, before her opponent retired due to injury.

"When Han told me she sustained an injury in her leg, I was shocked at that time. I don't want to see such a situation," Chen said.

"For me, I made some breakthroughs this season. I hope I could be better next year," she added.

Japan's Kenta Nishimoto hits a return during the men's singles final against his compatriot Kodai Naraoka. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Japan's Kodai Naraoka won the men's singles title after beating his compatriot Kenta Nishimoto 21-13, 21-13 in the final.

There was more joy for Japan as Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota bested Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 21-18, 21-11 in the all-Japanese women's doubles final.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)