Highlights of BWF World Tour Finals 2023

Xinhua) 09:59, December 15, 2023

Zheng Siwei(Front)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles group B match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kim Won Ho (L)/Jeong Na Eun compete during the mixed doubles group B match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zheng Siwei (L)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles group B match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kim Won Ho (L)/Jeong Na Eun compete during the mixed doubles group B match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Yufei competes during the women's singles group B match between Chen Yufei of China and Zhang Beiwen of the United States at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zhang Beiwen competes during the women's singles group B match between Chen Yufei of China and Zhang Beiwen of the United States at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Yufei celebrates during the women's singles group B match between Chen Yufei of China and Zhang Beiwen of the United States at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zhang Beiwen reacts during the women's singles group B match between Chen Yufei of China and Zhang Beiwen of the United States at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Coach Luo Yigang (R) instructs Chen Yufei during the women's singles group B match between Chen Yufei of China and Zhang Beiwen of the United States at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

