Chinese shuttlers advance on Day 1 of Malaysia Open

Xinhua) 10:55, January 10, 2024

Shi Yuqi hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Rasmus Gemke of Denmark at Malaysia Open 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers got off to a strong start at the Malaysia Open as they advanced in five categories here on Tuesday.

In the men's singles first round, seventh-seeded Shi Yuqi overcame Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 20-22, 21-12, 21-10, while Lu Guangzu outmatched Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 16-21, 21-19, 21-15 in one hour and 17 minutes at the Axiata Arena.

China's Han Yue and Zhang Yiman advanced to the women's singles second round with straight-game victories.

Men's doubles top seeds Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang crushed the home duo of Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun 21-12, 21-19 in a quick 30-minute match.

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan in actiono during the women's doubles round of 32 match against Lee Yu-lim/Shin Seung-chan of South Korea at Malaysia Open 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Top-ranked Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan led three Chinese women's doubles pairs into the next round.

In the mixed doubles, top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong dispatched Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Ng Tsz Yau of Hong Kong, China 21-14, 21-17, while their teammates Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping, seeded fourth in the tournament, fell 22-20, 21-19 to Thai shuttlers Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran.

The Malaysia Open runs through Sunday.

