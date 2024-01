Chinese shuttlers claim two titles at 2024 Malaysia Open

Xinhua) 11:18, January 15, 2024

Liang Weikeng(L)/Wang Chang of China pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony after the men's doubles final match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty of India at Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers claimed victories in the men's doubles and women's doubles titles at the 2024 Malaysia Open finals on Sunday.

Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang overcame India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 9-21, 21-18, 21-17 in a close 58-minute match to claim the men's doubles title, while women's doubles duo Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning outclassed compatriots Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu 21-18, 21-18.

Meanwhile, Anders Antonsen of Denmark outplayed Shi Yuqi 21-14, 21-13 to claim the men's singles title, while South Korea's An Se-young beat Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei 10-21, 21-10, 21-18 to clinch the women's singles title.

Japan's Watanabe Yuta and Higashino Arisa outplayed South Korea's Kim Won Ho and Jeong Na Eun 21-18, 21-15 to claim the mixed doubles title.

Liang Weikeng(R)/Wang Chang of China compete during the men's doubles final match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty of India at Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Liang Weikeng(C)/Wang Chang(L) of China celebrate after winning the men's doubles final match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty of India at Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Liang Weikeng(3rd R)/Wang Chang(2nd R) of China and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(4th L)/Chirag Shetty(3rd L) of India pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony after the men's doubles final match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty of India at Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

