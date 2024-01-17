India Open 2024 badminton tournament: mixed doubles match

Xinhua) 15:01, January 17, 2024

Huang Dong Ping (R) and Feng Yan Zhe of China compete during the mixed doubles match against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Huang Dong Ping (R) and Feng Yan Zhe of China compete during the mixed doubles match against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Huang Dong Ping (L) and Feng Yan Zhe of China compete during the mixed doubles match against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Huang Dong Ping (front) and Feng Yan Zhe of China compete during the mixed doubles match against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Huang Dong Ping (L) and Feng Yan Zhe of China celebrate during the mixed doubles match against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)