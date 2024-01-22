China's Shi, Chen advance to badminton India Open final

Shi Yuqi of China competes during the men's singles semi-final match against Prannoy H. S. of India at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

NEW DELHI, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers Shi Yuqi and Chen Yufei both clinched straight-set wins to reach the men's and women's singles finals respectively at the badminton India Open here on Saturday.

Sixth seed Shi progressed with a comfortable 21-15, 21-5 victory over home favorite Prannoy Haseena Sunil Kumar.

The other men's singles semifinal witnessed a fierce battle between Japan's Kodai Naraoka and Lee Cheuk Yiu from Hong Kong, China. Lee outplayed second-seeded Naraoka 21-13, 15-21, 21-19 to advance.

Women's singles world No. 2 Chen breezed past her teammate Wang Zhiyi 21-13, 21-18, setting up a final showdown with fourth seed Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei, who defeated Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-13, 21-18.

China also had its players in the finals of women's and mixed doubles, as women's doubles pair Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu fought 88 minutes to overcome their compatriots Li Wenmei and Liu Xuanxuan 19-21, 21-17, 21-18, while young pair Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin bested South Korea's Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun 21-19, 21-18 in the mixed doubles semifinals.

In the men's doubles, Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-18, 21-14. World champions Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae of South Korea also moved past Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in straight sets.

