China's He/Ren win men's doubles title at badminton Thailand Masters

Xinhua) 09:56, February 05, 2024

BANGKOK, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu came from behind to upset home pair Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul for the men's doubles title at the badminton Thailand Masters here on Sunday.

After losing the first set 21-16, He and Ren bounced back to emerge victorious 21-14, 21-13.

"We were outpaced by our opponents in the first set but were able to hang on since the second set. We fought point by point and that was the best part of our match," said He.

"This is the second title since we regrouped, which has proved our efforts and hard work," said Ren.

The home crowd found consolation from the women's doubles final, where Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard beat Chinese duo Li Yijing and Luo Xumin in a 21-13, 17-21, 27-25 thriller.

Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei and Japan's Aya Ohori won the men's and women's singles titles respectively, while Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai landed another title for Thailand in the mixed doubles.

