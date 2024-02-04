Chinese shuttlers through to two finals at badminton's Thailand Masters

Xinhua) 13:45, February 04, 2024

BANGKOK, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's He Jiting/Ren Xiangyu and Li Yijing/Luo Xumin progressed to the men's and women's doubles finals at badminton's 2024 Thailand Masters here on Saturday.

In the men's doubles semifinals, He and Ren strolled past Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia 21-15, 21-6 in just 28 minutes, while Li and Luo also secured a straightforward win against Lee Yu-lim and Shin Seung-chan of South Korea 21-15, 21-18.

He and Ren will face local pair Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul in the men's doubles final, while Li and Luo will go against fellow Thai pair Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard.

The men's singles final will take place between Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei and Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, while Japan's Aya Ohori and Supanida Katethong of Thailand will vie for the women's singles title.

The mixed doubles will feature a showdown between the top two seeds - Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand, and Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

