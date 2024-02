Chinese men's team claims 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships title

Xinhua) 09:54, February 19, 2024

Members of team China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the men's team final between China and Malaysia at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese men's team emerged victorious at the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships on Sunday, defeating the host nation Malaysia.

Men's singles shuttler Weng Hongyang beat Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao while his teammate Lei Lanxi swept Eogene Ewe Eon 21-10, 21-14. The men's doubles pair, Xie Haonan and Zeng Weihan, overpowered Aaron Chia Teng Fong and Soh Wooi Yik 21-16, 16-21, 23-21.

India won the women's title after beating Thailand 3-2.

This tournament serves as a qualifying event for the 2024 Thomas and Uber Cup and offers ranking points that contribute towards qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Xie Haonan(R)/Zeng Weihan of China compete against Aaron Chia Teng Fong/Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia during the men's team final between China and Malaysia at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Aaron Chia Teng Fong (R)/Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia compete against Xie Haonan/Zeng Weihan of China during the men's team final between China and Malaysia at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lei Lanxi of China competes against Eogene Ewe of Malaysia during the men's team final between China and Malaysia at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Aaron Chia Teng Fong (R)/Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia compete against Xie Haonan/Zeng Weihan of China during the men's team final between China and Malaysia at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Weng Hongyang of China competes against Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia during the men's team final between China and Malaysia at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lei Lanxi of China celebrates after winning Eogene Ewe of Malaysia during the men's team final between China and Malaysia at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lei Lanxi of China competes against Eogene Ewe of Malaysia during the men's team final between China and Malaysia at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Gold medalists team China (2nd L), silver medalists team Malaysia (1st L) and bronze medalists team Japan (2nd R) and team South Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the men's team final between China and Malaysia at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lei Lanxi (C) of China and his teammates celebrate after winning the men's team final between China and Malaysia at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Members of team China celebrate after winning the men's team final between China and Malaysia at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

