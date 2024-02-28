Herd of white-lipped deer migrate in Sanjiangyuan National Park

Ecns.cn) 11:35, February 28, 2024

A herd of over 100 white-lipped deer, under China's first-class national protection, migrate on the frozen Yellow River in Sanjiangyuan National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/China News Service)

