National conference on combating pornography, illegal publications held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:21, February 28, 2024

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a national conference on work to crack down on pornography and illegal publications and delivers remarks in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A national conference on work to crack down on pornography and illegal publications was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference and delivered remarks.

The conference noted the achievements made on this front over the past year and outlined efforts to focus on the tasks of maintaining security, preventing risks, nurturing a good social ethos and boosting development, as well as efforts to enhance systemic, law-based, comprehensive and source-targeted governance.

It also called for efforts to focus on prominent issues that most concern the people, implement a series of targeted campaigns further, and improve the working mechanism for combating pornography and illegal publications.

