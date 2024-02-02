China's National Publication Foundation supports over 7,500 projects

Xinhua) 11:11, February 02, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's National Publication Foundation has selected and supported more than 7,500 outstanding publication projects since it was established in 2007, including over 600 projects that have won various national awards, according to the foundation.

The foundation convened its 2024 project review conference from Jan. 22 to Jan. 31. Over 200 experts and scholars from relevant universities, colleges, research institutions and publishers attended the conference and meticulously evaluated the projects submitted for this year.

The foundation has also pledged increased efforts to assist eligible publishers with further excellent publication projects, and more efforts to contribute to the development of modern Chinese civilization.

