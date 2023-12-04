China's people-oriented modernization offers alternative to that of West: scholar

Xinhua) 13:51, December 04, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's modernization, which is people-oriented in contrast to that of the West, gives new meaning to modernization, British scholar Martin Jacques said here Sunday.

"It seeks to humanize modernity, to put people's needs and interests before narrow material gain, to prioritize people's spiritual needs above those of narrow consumerism," Jacques made the remarks while attending the launch ceremony of a Xinhua News Agency's report titled "The Humanomics in the New Era" on the sidelines of the fifth World Media Summit hosted by Xinhua.

China's self-confidence and willingness to think differently and explore new possibilities showed that "there is not one modernity but many, that each country should choose its own modernity."

The British scholar said the Chinese thinking deeply rooted in the great self-confidence witnessed by China's transformation over the last four decades and the Chinese civilization's "powerful concept" of the world(Tianxia, which literally means all under heaven).

He also highlighted the fact that China values its relations with the developing countries, and it advocates mutual respect and mutual learning among civilizations.

