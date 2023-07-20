Internet promotes exchanges, mutual learning among civilizations

Xinhua) 11:00, July 20, 2023

XIAMEN, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The mobile game "Tower of Fantasy," developed by the Beijing-based movie and gaming company Perfect World, became an overseas hit last year. It was the number one free Internet download app in more than 40 countries and regions and ranked among the top 10 bestsellers in more than 30 countries and regions.

Its content, characters, and scenery are all related to Chinese stories. Such commercial success will bring more opportunities for game players worldwide to experience Chinese culture, said Xiao Hong, CEO of Perfect World, at the Forum on the International Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Internet Civilizations.

The forum was part of the 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference, which opened in the city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province on Tuesday. Approximately 800 people, including government officials, representatives from Internet companies and social organizations, experts, and netizens, attended the two-day event and exchanged views on Internet civilizations.

"It is vital to learn how to use the Internet as a carrier to promote experience exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations," Xiao said, "We hope that more industry participants will work with us to promote Chinese culture and cross-border cultural exchanges in the world."

William Brown, an American professor at Xiamen University, said the Internet has changed people's lives, and its greatest potential lies in helping people bridge the barriers between people and countries.

"I like to joke that Chinese people had no money 30 years ago, and today they still have no money. That's because we use cell phones for almost everything. I haven't used cash for years, and anything I need will be delivered to my door, like science fiction. When I go to other countries and must use cash and credit cards, I feel like I'm back 20 years ago," Brown said.

Brown spoke from his own experience about the impact of the Internet on human communication. Although he has written over 20 books about China, he found that the Internet has much more influence than books.

"Now, I shoot videos to tell Chinese stories because China has begun to understand the world, but the world still doesn't understand China," he said, "We are in harmony without uniformity, and we can use the Internet to prove that unity is better than division."

Rahman Bayramdurdyyev, a Turkmenian student at the China University of Petroleum-Beijing, has studied in China for 12 years. He has witnessed rapid development and enjoyed the benefits of China's Internet, such as using convenient Internet communication tools to contact his family during his stay in China and carry out academic exchanges with scholars across the globe.

"The Internet not only provides an excellent platform for us to understand China but also expands a broad channel for us to tell the stories of international students in China to the rest of the world and the stories of Central Asia to China," Bayramdurdyyev said.

He said China's Internet development extends beyond its borders with initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"Through the BRI, China aims to enhance connectivity and digital infrastructure across countries, fostering international cooperation and expanding its influence in the global digital economy," Bayramdurdyyev said, adding that as the Internet continues to evolve, China will undoubtedly remain a key player and contribute to the shaping of an increasingly digital world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)