In pics: 2023 China Internet Conference in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:27, July 19, 2023

This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of 2023 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The conference is held from July 18 to 20 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows an exhibition on digital technologies at 2023 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The conference is held from July 18 to 20 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Huang Tiejun, director of the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence and also a professor at Peking University, delivers a keynote speech at 2023 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2023. The conference is held from July 18 to 20 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Wu Hequan, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, delivers a speech at 2023 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2023. The conference is held from July 18 to 20 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit an exhibition on digital technologies at 2023 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2023. The conference is held from July 18 to 20 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People learn about reading with the metaverse technologies at an exhibition booth at 2023 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2023. The conference is held from July 18 to 20 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows a forum on AI security at 2023 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The conference is held from July 18 to 20 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of 2023 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The conference is held from July 18 to 20 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors learn about cloud computer technology at an exhibition on digital technologies at 2023 China Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2023. The conference is held from July 18 to 20 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)